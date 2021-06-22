Markets
SCVL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Rubber & Plastics

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Shoe Carnival, up about 6.3% and shares of Express up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Tupperware Brands, trading up by about 14.9% and Armstrong Flooring, trading higher by about 10.2% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Rubber & Plastics
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Rubber & Plastics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCVL EXPR TUP AFI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular