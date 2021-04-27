Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Duluth Holdings, up about 9.4% and shares of Express up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by GameStop, trading higher by about 6.7% and Rent-A-Center, trading higher by about 4.3% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.