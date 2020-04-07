Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.1%. Leading the group were shares of Caleres, up about 53.4% and shares of Genesco up about 25.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 9% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 24.7% and Gamestop, trading higher by about 7.6% on Tuesday.

