Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Guess, up about 6.1% and shares of Chicos Fas up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading up by about 8.4% and Rent-a-center, trading higher by about 3.8% on Tuesday.

