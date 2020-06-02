Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Latam Airlines Group, up about 29.2% and shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes up about 13.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 8.3% and Rent-a-center, trading up by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

