Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 19% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about 14% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 7% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 16.6% and Gamestop, trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.

