In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of American Airlines Group, up about 9.7% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading higher by about 18.6% and Adtalem Global Education, trading higher by about 7.1% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.