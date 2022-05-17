Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Computers

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 8.5% and shares of JetBlue Airways up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Nano Dimension, trading higher by about 13.6% and Stratasys, trading up by about 11.9% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

