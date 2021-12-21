Tuesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Embraer, up about 16.9% and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings up about 9.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Membership Collective Group, trading up by about 12.5% and Dave & Busters Entertainment, trading up by about 9.9% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.