Tuesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.9%. Leading the group were shares of Draganfly, up about 91% and shares of Comsovereign Holding up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading up by about 12.1% and Conns, trading up by about 6.3% on Tuesday.

