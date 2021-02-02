Tuesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, up about 7.8% and shares of Bombardier up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Ammo, trading up by about 8.9% and L3harris Technologies, trading higher by about 4.2% on Tuesday.

