CDZI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Banking & Savings

April 18, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CADIZ, down about 8.7% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by First Foundation, trading lower by about 6% and Sandy Spring Bancorp, trading lower by about 5.5%.

