Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

January 10, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Waste Management, off about 4% and shares of Republic Services off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Earthstone Energy, trading lower by about 5.2% and Comstock Resources, trading lower by about 5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

