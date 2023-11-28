News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Drugs

November 28, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, down about 15.6% and shares of Montrose Environmental Group off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by ACELYRIN, trading lower by about 26.7% and PDS Biotechnology, trading lower by about 11.1%.

