Tuesday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Biotechnology Stocks

December 27, 2022 — 11:57 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles, down about 9.1% and shares of Arrival off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Inotiv, trading lower by about 12.2% and Coherus Biosciences, trading lower by about 8.4%.

