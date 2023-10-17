Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 13.33% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 31.82% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 30.64% year-to-date. Combined, ES and D make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 38.09% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 205.96% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 61.96% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AVGO make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
