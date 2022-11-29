Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 0.85% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 9.69% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, ES and LNT make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) and Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 24.87% on a year-to-date basis. Lumen Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.20% year-to-date, and Trimble Inc, is down 35.53% year-to-date. TRMB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Financial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.9%

