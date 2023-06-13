Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 5.05% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.10% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 10.34% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and DUK make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 22.35% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.12% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 1.80% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and TSCO make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.0% Energy +1.8% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.8% Utilities +0.2%

