Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 11.43% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.86% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 3.53% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and PEG make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 7.19% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 1.74% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 32.85% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and FMC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.8%
|Utilities
|-2.1%
