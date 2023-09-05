News & Insights

Markets
ATO

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

September 05, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 11.43% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.86% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 3.53% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and PEG make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 7.19% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 1.74% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 32.85% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and FMC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Financial -0.8%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Services -1.1%
Healthcare -1.4%
Industrial -1.4%
Materials -1.8%
Utilities -2.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 EZJ Options Chain
 FDRV Options Chain
 Funds Holding HOFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATO
PEG
XLU
EMN
FMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.