Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 6.05% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 2.24% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 14.13% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ES make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.07% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.83% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 68.06% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and ALGN make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.6% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -1.1%

