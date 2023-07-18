News & Insights

Markets
SO

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

July 18, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 6.05% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 2.24% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 14.13% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ES make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.07% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.83% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 68.06% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and ALGN make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Financial +0.8%
Services +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 BankInvestor
 NRGV Options Chain
 Wabtec RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SO
ES
XLU
CRL
ALGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.