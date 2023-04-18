Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 1.60% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.17% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 7.13% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and D make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.96% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.02% year-to-date, and STERIS plc, is down 0.91% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and STE make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.6% Utilities -0.7%

