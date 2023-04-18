Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 1.60% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.17% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 7.13% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and D make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.96% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.02% year-to-date, and STERIS plc, is down 0.91% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and STE make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LMLB
Institutional Holders of FINL
Funds Holding FPRX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.