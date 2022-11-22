Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 17.68% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.88% on a year-to-date basis. Medtronic PLC, meanwhile, is down 22.88% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 42.00% year-to-date. Combined, MDT and ILMN make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.3% Materials +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.1% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.