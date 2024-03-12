Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 0.05% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.93% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 0.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PNW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.64% on a year-to-date basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.11% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 12.02% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Energy 0.0% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.3% Utilities -1.1%

