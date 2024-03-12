News & Insights

Markets
AES

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

March 12, 2024 — 02:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 0.05% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.93% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 0.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PNW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.64% on a year-to-date basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.11% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 12.02% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Healthcare+0.1%
Industrial+0.1%
Consumer Products0.0%
Energy0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Financial-0.3%
Utilities-1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 IAS Average Annual Return
 CCEP Dividend Growth Rate
 OPB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AES
PNW
XLU
MAA
VTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.