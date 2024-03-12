Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 0.05% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.93% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 0.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PNW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.64% on a year-to-date basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.11% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 12.02% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
