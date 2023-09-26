Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 10.06% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.00% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and LNT make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 1.72% on a year-to-date basis. Blackstone Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.24% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 36.11% year-to-date. Combined, BX and CMA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Energy -0.8% Services -0.9% Industrial -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.4% Materials -1.4% Financial -1.5% Utilities -2.1%

