News & Insights

Markets
D

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

March 26, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 1.18% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.51% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, D and NEE make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 12.11% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.61% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Financial+0.2%
Industrial+0.1%
Healthcare0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Energy-0.5%
Utilities-0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 JMSB market cap history
 WASH shares outstanding history
 KEY Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D
NEE
XLU
APA
BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.