Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 1.18% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.51% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, D and NEE make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 12.11% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.61% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Materials -0.1% Energy -0.5% Utilities -0.8%

