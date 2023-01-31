Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 2.74% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 3.33% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 11.54% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NEE make up approximately 19.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.88% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 1.83% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 14.88% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.2% Industrial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Financial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.3%

