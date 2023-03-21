Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 6.64% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.90% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 2.07% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and ED make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 4.11% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.86% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc, is down 13.63% year-to-date. Combined, CHD and MKC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.8%
|Financial
|+2.3%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-2.6%
Also see: Cheap Stocks With Potential
QTM Historical Stock Prices
DRIP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.