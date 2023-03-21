Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 6.64% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.90% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 2.07% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and ED make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 4.11% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.86% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc, is down 13.63% year-to-date. Combined, CHD and MKC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Financial +2.3% Materials +1.2% Services +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities -2.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.