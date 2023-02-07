Markets
PNW

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

February 07, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 3.53% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.52% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 3.57% on a year-to-date basis. Mondelez International Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.42% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 0.56% year-to-date. MDLZ makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Utilities -0.8%

