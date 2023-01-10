Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 0.90% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.20% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 1.19% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.35% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.51% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 9.13% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
