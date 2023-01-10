Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 0.90% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.20% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 1.19% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.35% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.51% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 9.13% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.1%
Services +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Energy +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Utilities -0.5%

