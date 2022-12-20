In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Heartland Express, down about 3.9% and shares of Schneider National off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 17.6% and Tesla, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Vehicle Manufacturers

