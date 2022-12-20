Markets
HTLD

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Vehicle Manufacturers

December 20, 2022 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Heartland Express, down about 3.9% and shares of Schneider National off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 17.6% and Tesla, trading lower by about 5.7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTLD
SNDR
MULN
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.