News & Insights

Markets
ONDS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Airlines

July 25, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ondas Holdings, off about 13.4% and shares of Sirius XM Holdings down about 11.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Alaska Air Group, trading lower by about 12.3% and Frontier Group Holdings, trading lower by about 6.2%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Airlines
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONDS
SIRI
ALK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.