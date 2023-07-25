In trading on Tuesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ondas Holdings, off about 13.4% and shares of Sirius XM Holdings down about 11.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Alaska Air Group, trading lower by about 12.3% and Frontier Group Holdings, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Airlines

