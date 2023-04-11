Markets
MSFT

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

April 11, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 20.41% year-to-date. Microsoft Corporation, meanwhile, is up 18.55% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 32.67% year-to-date. Combined, MSFT and ANET make up approximately 23.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.18% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.42% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 5.39% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and NI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.7%
Energy +1.5%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Financial +1.0%
Services +0.9%
Industrial +0.8%
Healthcare +0.7%
Utilities +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 GMF market cap history
 TCR Historical Stock Prices
 KRBP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ANET
XLK
ETR
NI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.