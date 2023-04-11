Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 20.41% year-to-date. Microsoft Corporation, meanwhile, is up 18.55% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 32.67% year-to-date. Combined, MSFT and ANET make up approximately 23.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.18% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.42% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 5.39% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and NI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.7% Energy +1.5% Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3%

