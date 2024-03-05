Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 6.36% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.75% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 14.09% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and INTC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.18% on a year-to-date basis. Intuit Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.23% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc is up 18.85% year-to-date. URI makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.3% Services +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.8%

