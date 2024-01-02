Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.8% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Uber Technologies Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. AMD makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Lam Research Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.8%
Also see: Railroads Dividend Stocks
HSP Videos
Funds Holding MAT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.