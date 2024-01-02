News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

January 02, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.8% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Uber Technologies Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. AMD makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Lam Research Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.5%
Healthcare +1.3%
Energy +1.2%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Financial +0.8%
Materials +0.2%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 HSP Videos
 Funds Holding MAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
UBER
XLK
NCLH
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.