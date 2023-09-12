Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 39.18% year-to-date. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.92% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 61.49% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and ADBE make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.10% on a year-to-date basis. HCA Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.43% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 9.42% year-to-date. Combined, HCA and DXCM make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Financial +1.1% Utilities +0.1% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8%

