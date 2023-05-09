Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 22.27% year-to-date. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.55% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 17.84% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and MPWR make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.0% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.73% on a year-to-date basis. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 21.09% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc, is down 6.22% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and HSIC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
