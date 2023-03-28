Markets
ANET

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

March 28, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 16.33% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.41% year-to-date, and CDW Corp is up 3.20% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and CDW make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.01% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.28% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 21.12% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and CNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 CD Average Annual Return
 GOOG Videos
 Funds Holding ELGX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
CDW
XLK
CRL
CNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.