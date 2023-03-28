Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 16.33% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.41% year-to-date, and CDW Corp is up 3.20% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and CDW make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.01% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.28% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 21.12% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and CNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Consumer Products +0.6% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Healthcare -0.6% Financial -0.6% Technology & Communications -1.0%

