Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

December 27, 2022 — 03:57 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 28.23% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 51.48% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 52.50% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and ENPH make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.39% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 12.51% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and REGN make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities +0.3%
Industrial 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.5%

