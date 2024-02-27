Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 6.44% year-to-date. SBA Communications Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.88% year-to-date, and Electronic Arts, Inc. is up 1.40% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.56% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.72% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 2.66% year-to-date. Combined, HES and CVX make up approximately 20.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
