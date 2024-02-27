Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 6.44% year-to-date. SBA Communications Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.88% year-to-date, and Electronic Arts, Inc. is up 1.40% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.56% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.72% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 2.66% year-to-date. Combined, HES and CVX make up approximately 20.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Services +0.7% Materials +0.6% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Energy 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Average Annual Return

 PSCH Historical Stock Prices

 ITAQ market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.