Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 49.69% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.87% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 64.98% year-to-date. Combined, ON and INTC make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.74% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.02% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 5.91% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and VLO make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
Also see: Funds Holding CLXT
NVIV Split History
Institutional Holders of DTM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.