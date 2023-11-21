News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

November 21, 2023 — 02:42 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 49.69% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.87% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 64.98% year-to-date. Combined, ON and INTC make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.74% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.02% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 5.91% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and VLO make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.8%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Financial -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Energy -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

Also see:
Funds Holding CLXT
NVIB Split History
Institutional Holders of DTM

