Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 49.69% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.87% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 64.98% year-to-date. Combined, ON and INTC make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.74% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.02% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 5.91% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and VLO make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products -0.0% Materials -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.2% Services -0.3% Energy -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.