ACEL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

September 19, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Accel Entertainment, down about 88.6% and shares of Signa Sports United off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Agilon Health, trading lower by about 42.6% and Cano Health, trading lower by about 3.3%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
