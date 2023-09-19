In trading on Tuesday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Accel Entertainment, down about 88.6% and shares of Signa Sports United off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Agilon Health, trading lower by about 42.6% and Cano Health, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.