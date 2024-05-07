News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

May 07, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 5.29% year-to-date. Walt Disney Co., meanwhile, is up 15.76% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 12.57% year-to-date. Combined, DIS and PARA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.52% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.76% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 0.47% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NOW make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Materials+0.8%
Healthcare+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Industrial+0.3%
Energy+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Financial+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Services-0.1%

