Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 5.29% year-to-date. Walt Disney Co., meanwhile, is up 15.76% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 12.57% year-to-date. Combined, DIS and PARA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.52% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.76% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 0.47% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NOW make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
