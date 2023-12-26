Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 35.03% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 133.00% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 74.76% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and EXPE make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.32% on a year-to-date basis. Bristol Myers Squibb Co., meanwhile, is down 25.80% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 21.46% year-to-date. Combined, BMY and INCY make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.6% Materials +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Services +0.3%

