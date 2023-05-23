Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.1% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 13.66% year-to-date. AutoZone, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.09% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp is up 13.62% year-to-date. Combined, AZO and LVS make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.45% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.50% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 12.87% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and IDXX make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Financial +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Services -1.2%

