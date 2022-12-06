Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 27.87% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 37.29% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc, is down 65.98% year-to-date. PARA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and up 58.25% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 66.01% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 53.74% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -1.3% Consumer Products -1.4% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.7% Materials -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.0% Energy -2.3% Services -2.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.