Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Waste Management Stocks

July 11, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ichor Holdings, off about 5.3% and shares of Lattice Semiconductor off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Perma-fix Environmental Services, trading lower by about 7.6% and Gfl Environmental, trading lower by about 2.1%.

