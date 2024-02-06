News & Insights

Markets
RMBS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Banking & Savings

February 06, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rambus, off about 18.4% and shares of Onto Innovation off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by New York Community Bancorp, trading lower by about 14.3% and Valley National Bancorp, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Banking & Savings

