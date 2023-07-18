In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, down about 10.3% and shares of Credo Technology Group Holding down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by The Trade Desk, trading lower by about 3.8% and National Cinemedia, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Advertising Stocks

