Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Precious Metals

June 20, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, down about 16.1% and shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust off about 14.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by DRD Gold, trading lower by about 8.2% and IAMGold, trading lower by about 6.7%.

CRT
SJT
DRD
IAG

