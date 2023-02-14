In trading on Tuesday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Norfolk Southern, off about 3.1% and shares of Greenbrier Companies off about 2.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Dream Finders Homes, trading lower by about 3.1% and KB Home, trading lower by about 2.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Railroads, General Contractors & Builders

